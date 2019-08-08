Qs Investors Has Decreased Its Position in Transalta (TAC) by $1.49 Million; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Stake by $502,996 as Share Price Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 212,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 236,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 448,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 104,040 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 19,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 173,394 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 154,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.45M shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 39,506 shares to 188,579 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 9,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mangrove files suit to stop $750M TransAlta-Brookfield deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransAlta Renewables: 6.9% Yield On The Lowest Leveraged Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Can Win in Any Market Environment – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Top Renewables Dividend Stock Is Generating Top Returns â€” and There’s More to Come – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Perceptive Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 41,500 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt. Howe And Rusling holds 2,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 3,915 shares. 200,000 were reported by Opaleye Mngmt. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 915 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 60,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 59,125 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.49 million shares. Hikari Pwr holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 880 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 168,310 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,990 shares to 802,624 shares, valued at $70.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 122,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ACAD Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.