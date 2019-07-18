Qs Investors Has Decreased Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $3.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose While Peninsula Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 35,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,809 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 70,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 1.19M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank Co, a New York-based fund reported 157,221 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,561 shares. Loeb Prtn Corp invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,217 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,800 shares. Korea Inv has invested 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Poplar Forest Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. First City Cap Management Inc holds 2.54% or 29,992 shares. 388,721 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il. 10 stated it has 116,449 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.59 million shares. The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Company has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Inv invested in 127,551 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, White Pine Inv has 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 188,168 shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 805 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 93,700 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & stated it has 3,213 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 150 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 220,457 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Prelude Cap Management Llc holds 0.01% or 1,118 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 83,269 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 4,282 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 157,125 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.61% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 100,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 136,633 shares to 247,099 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.