Qs Investors Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $584,835; Visa (V) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 1,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,237 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 69,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 125,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 21,864 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Btim owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,225 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth holds 2.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,105 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank has 30,120 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Main Street Ltd Com owns 720 shares. Northeast Investment Management accumulated 3,495 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 544 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Mgmt owns 5,690 shares. Kwmg Ltd owns 6,918 shares. Lafayette reported 569 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 20,270 shares to 27,497 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 63,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 91,750 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 5,681 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,679 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Centre Asset Management owns 55,570 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 16,724 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moody Bank Division has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 86,599 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Limited Liability Co owns 635,053 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 43,718 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,623 shares. Staley Advisers Inc stated it has 2,093 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 10,732 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Northeast has 4.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 347,174 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc holds 13,038 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.