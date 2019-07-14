Qs Investors Has Boosted Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake by $1.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Has Cut Stake

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 2625.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 212,541 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company's stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 2.11 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 44,924 shares to 940,943 shares, valued at $31.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 14,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,570 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Llc owns 8,128 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 330,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 26,519 shares. Redwood Invs Llc reported 1.4% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 5,800 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Whittier Trust accumulated 20 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cornerstone Cap holds 19,303 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 344,041 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 24,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 62,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought $28,003.

