Qs Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $315,900 as Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 4,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 97,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87M, down from 102,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $177.8. About 7.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 1.64M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 458,343 shares to 129,972 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,508 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Co invested in 226,407 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Boston has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1% or 2.22 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,288 shares. Bridges Management holds 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 146,759 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Co reported 57,345 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 43,472 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 337,016 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,177 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 44,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,035 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd invested 3.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Tru Investment Advsr Lc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Windsor Cap Management Ltd Company holds 1,235 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Co reported 72,384 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares to 199,367 shares, valued at $33.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 14,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

