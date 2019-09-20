Qs Investors Has Boosted Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $1.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stake by $1.09 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 29,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 161,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 131,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 212,494 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 51,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 38,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 1.15 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 56,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 65 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd holds 5,371 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davis Prtn Ltd Co has 0.99% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Communications holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 25,199 shares. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 1.57 million shares. Peoples Finance Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. 41,729 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clarivest Asset Management Limited has 205,032 shares.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management One reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 36,244 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 771,234 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 12,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 110,000 shares. 287,391 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Llc. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 937,637 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9,451 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 20,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings.