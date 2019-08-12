Qs Investors Decreased Unitil (UTL) Position as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Position by $812,570

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 15,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 17,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 6,565 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 8,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.09. About 3.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares to 71,445 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 432,906 shares to 702,101 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 20,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09 million for 104.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.