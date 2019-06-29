Qs Investors Decreased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position by $2.24 Million; Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $450,870; Market Value Declined

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 42,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,895 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 109,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 662,872 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 791 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 4,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $524.55. About 373,002 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 58.81 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Myriam Curet sold $770,652. Shares for $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. The insider Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,785 shares to 27,646 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 10,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 140,626 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 35,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,453 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.22 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

