Qs Investors Decreased Its Stake in Methanex (MEOH) by $644,000 as Market Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 66,865 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 78,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 87,818 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 71,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 88,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,247 shares to 35,919 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

