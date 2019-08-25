Qs Investors Decreased Its Position in Viacom New (VIAB) by $433,440 as Share Price Rose; Hl Financial Services Upped Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $777,262

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 15,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 99,882 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 115,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 6,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 355,039 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.51 million, up from 348,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 51,681 shares to 71,856 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 65,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.12M shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Company holds 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 73,378 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Halsey Associates Ct owns 2.93% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 145,855 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 2,845 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prelude Limited Liability Com holds 1,836 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com owns 28,567 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.16M shares. Alethea Management holds 0.26% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,964 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4,547 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 51,339 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 30,720 shares in its portfolio.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Etf (XLK) by 7,039 shares to 61,660 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,162 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.