Qs Investors Cut Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holding by $1.11 Million; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $324,115

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc analyzed 3,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 8,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $330.4. About 275,944 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company analyzed 3,905 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 56,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $144.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.58M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Saratoga & Investment Management holds 656,288 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 2,867 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Lc has invested 2.83% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wafra reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj reported 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Focused Wealth stated it has 1,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 300,892 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Co has 2.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 16,712 are owned by Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 2,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stack reported 203,320 shares. 9.96M are held by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt stated it has 177,015 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,750 shares to 9,481 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). First Personal Serv stated it has 239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.02% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 63,149 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 548,837 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 62,865 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 6,189 shares. Architects holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.46% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.06% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 5,309 shares stake. 12,000 are owned by Sterling Mngmt Llc. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 35,344 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.16% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 169,593 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 29,648 shares to 161,220 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 145,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.70M for 24.66 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.