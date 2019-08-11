Qs Investors Cut By $2.20 Million Its Coty (COTY) Position; Forrester Research (FORR)’s Sentiment Is 2.09

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 69 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold their holdings in Forrester Research Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 10.06 million shares, down from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Qs Investors Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 83.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 200,273 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 40,583 shares with $467,000 value, down from 240,856 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.35M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company reported 8,544 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,496 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated reported 39,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Nomura holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 4.22M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 18.36M shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,587 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 32,502 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 23,057 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 20,671 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Qs Investors Lc owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 40,583 shares. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,077 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup.

Qs Investors Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 123,001 shares to 1.25M valued at $39.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) stake by 64,937 shares and now owns 71,750 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity. On Wednesday, May 29 HARF PETER bought $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 959,760 shares.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 39,621 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 250,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 144,960 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 48,303 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) has risen 2.22% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $352 MLN TO $360 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $683.28 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forrester Research (FORR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forrester Research (FORR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CACI or FORR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forrester Research (FORR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Forrester Research, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FORR) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.