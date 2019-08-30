Qs Investors Boosted Usa Truck (USAK) Position by $322,000 as Valuation Declined; As Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Value Declined, Holder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $637,928

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 879,890 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 7666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 23,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 86,048 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares to 43,104 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold USAK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 72,520 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 43,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Northern Corporation has 95,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 10,071 shares. Victory Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 45,885 shares. Connor Clark Lunn reported 42,425 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,233 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 71,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Callahan Advisors Ltd reported 25,996 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 103,100 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested 0.4% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,880 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 167,000 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 36,009 shares to 8,874 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 20,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,480 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).