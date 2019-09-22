Qs Investors Boosted Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Position by $1.15 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Arrow Financial Lowered Stake by $465,600

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 36,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 25/05/2018 – Ireland’s Abortion Referendum Becomes a Test for Facebook and Google; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU data law is fresh ammo for Facebook’s nemesis; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 19,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 45,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 496,193 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Genomic Profiling of the Residual Disease of Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATI…; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present Molecular Combing at Genopole

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,436 shares to 14,941 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 185,565 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs owns 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 235,000 shares. Whitnell & Com accumulated 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Lc has 1.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 273,451 are owned by Huntington Bankshares. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 19,852 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,416 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,280 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.21% or 76,027 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Shelton Management has invested 2.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Advsrs Ltd invested in 8,869 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Baker Bros Advisors Lp reported 9.26 million shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 68,916 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 38,259 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Emory University holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 42,966 shares. Axa stated it has 5,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company owns 42,645 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sun Life invested in 1,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Granahan Investment Ma holds 110,689 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 63,484 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Century Inc reported 100,960 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.29% or 48,893 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 147,719 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,697 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $30.60 million activity.