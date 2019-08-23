Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Reaches $72.70 After 4.00% Down Move; Intellisync (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 639,456 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 9.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.33% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Adj EPS $1.07; 23/05/2018 – QORVO: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Authorizes $1B Shr Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Qorvo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +48%, EST. +48.2%; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo: Dismisses KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Dismisses Auditor KPMG And Hires Ernst & Young Instead — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ REV $664.4M, EST. $656.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Qorvo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRVO)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $8.43B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $69.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QRVO worth $337.00 million less.

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 trimmed and sold holdings in Intellisync Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intellisync Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $58.91 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $85 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 1.79% above currents $72.7 stock price. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7400 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 44.93 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.