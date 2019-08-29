Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Reaches $72.19 After 8.00% Up Move; Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 30.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 44,685 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 190,485 shares with $1.67M value, up from 145,800 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 7.68M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD TAKES STEPS TO ENSURE SUPPLY CONTINUITY AND AVAILABILITY OF PRODUCTS FOR CUSTOMERS DESPITE FIRE AT PARTS SUPPLIER; 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA MAY; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from 2014 through 2018 model years; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 10/05/2018 – Bill Ford Denies Retreat as Automaker Abandons American Sedans; 30/04/2018 – Hamilton Spec: Ford kills its iconic Taurus – again. Will Ford fans buy a Chevy?; 19/03/2018 – FORD OTOSAN AGM APPROVES 2.28 LIRAS/SHR GROSS CASH DIV. PAYOUT; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 12/04/2018 – Paul Tan: New Ford Focus Mk4 won’t be made, sold in Thailand

The stock of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 454,831 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 9.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.33% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 20/03/2018 – Qorvo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Qorvo® Technology is Driving the Future of the Connected Car; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Dismisses Auditor KPMG And Hires Ernst & Young Instead — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Qorvo® to Webcast Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Qorvo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – QORVO INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $126 MLN AUTHORIZED UNDER A PRIOR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q Rev $645M-$665M; 24/04/2018 – MicroDevices Expands Fabrication Capability with High Rate Etcher; 13/03/2018 – Qorvo® Introduces Industry’s Most Powerful GaN-on-SiC Transistor; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.05The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.50B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $77.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QRVO worth $680.24M more.

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 17,504 shares to 249,335 valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 18,844 shares and now owns 134,107 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 23.76% above currents $9.09 stock price. Ford Motor had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of F in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of F in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Numbers That Show Ford’s Redesign Is Working – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 2 Big Reasons Ford Stock Looks Good on This Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,883 are held by Synovus Corp. Fil invested in 0% or 1,458 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5.44M shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Renaissance Technology Limited has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 587,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.43M shares. Koshinski Asset holds 17,170 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 4,115 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 9,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln National has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 45,047 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 8.43M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 847,398 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qorvo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qorvo (QRVO) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The U.S.-China Trade War Is Holding Back This 5G Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Qorvo® Delivers Programmable Power in Smart Home Appliances – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $85 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 2.51% above currents $72.19 stock price. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of QRVO in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report.