Qiwi plc (QIWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

Both Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc 17 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qiwi plc and Weidai Ltd. Weidai Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qiwi plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Qiwi plc is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Qiwi plc and Weidai Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Qiwi plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Weidai Ltd. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Weidai Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qiwi plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Qiwi plc shares and 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 49.72% of Weidai Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Qiwi plc had bullish trend while Weidai Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Qiwi plc beats Weidai Ltd.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.