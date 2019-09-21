Qiwi plc (QIWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc 18 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65 Golden Bull Limited 4 1.05 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Qiwi plc and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qiwi plc are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Golden Bull Limited’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Golden Bull Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qiwi plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Qiwi plc shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. 0.73% are Qiwi plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year Qiwi plc had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Qiwi plc beats Golden Bull Limited.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.