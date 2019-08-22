Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to pay $0.28 on Sep 3, 2019; Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake

Morgan Stanley decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 42,260 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Morgan Stanley holds 192,932 shares with $49.80 million value, down from 235,192 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $9.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $231.52. About 593,534 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:QIWI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Qiwi PLC’s current price of $22.98 translates into 1.22% yield. Qiwi PLC’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 501,624 shares traded or 54.27% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.10 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Domino`s Pizza has $335 highest and $240 lowest target. $291.09’s average target is 25.73% above currents $231.52 stock price. Domino`s Pizza had 27 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30. Stephens maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Morgan Stanley increased B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 6.78 million shares to 10.89M valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 2,568 shares and now owns 77,756 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 50,640 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.27% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 152,199 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Capital Fund Management stated it has 46,281 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 17,155 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Fmr Ltd reported 1.62M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kepos Cap Lp owns 13,531 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 68,885 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 9,953 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has invested 0.1% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc accumulated 23,353 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 630,969 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.