Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $11.28 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 593,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 970,122 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.99 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 23,054 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SAYS STARTING FROM 3Q’17 NO PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: Commencement of Div Distribution Within This Timeframe Is Unlikely; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 05/04/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.50 FROM $19.10; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 5,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 70,739 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $20.07 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group I (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 19,170 shares to 672,885 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qudian Inc by 55,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).