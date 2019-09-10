Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Share Value Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut Holding by $963,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 103,542 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 16/04/2018 – QIWI Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-QIWI PLC – REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 53,506 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 74,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 4.74 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM) by 32,665 shares to 38,850 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.59 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 15,448 shares to 47,648 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 23,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $20.06 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

