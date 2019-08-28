Qiwi plc (QIWI) Reaches $24.25 52-Week High; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Nanometrics (NANO) Last Week

The stock of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.19 target or 8.00% above today’s $24.25 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.52B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $26.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $121.68 million more. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 332,600 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 27/04/2018 – SERGEY SOLONIN REPORTS 20.12 PCT STAKE IN QIWI PLC AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN); 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 48.98% above currents $26.85 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 26,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,110 were reported by Paloma Prns Management Company. Ima Wealth Inc holds 1.29% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 107,679 shares. Campbell & Comm Inv Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,856 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 2,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Ltd Com holds 4,440 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 105,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 9,100 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 73,786 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $666.64 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

