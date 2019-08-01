Qiwi plc (QIWI) Reaches $22.39 52-Week High; Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed By $23.94 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 73.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 727,000 shares with $9.37 million value, down from 2.72 million last quarter. Freeport now has $16.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 4.83 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY

The stock of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.41 target or 9.00% above today’s $22.39 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.46 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $24.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $131.13 million more. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 178,906 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 27/04/2018 – SERGEY SOLONIN REPORTS 20.12 PCT STAKE IN QIWI PLC AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the services and products of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards.

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qiwi Faces Sanctions Risk For Operations In Crimea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: SSR, Qiwi, Harmony, Kinross and Digital Turbine – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qiwi Is A Compelling FinTech At A Discount Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Breakout Stocks for Astounding Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – Arizona Daily Star” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.