Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Market Value Rose While Renaissance Technologies Raised Holding by $3.58 Million; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Price Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.87 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 255,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 784,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, up from 528,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 146,348 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 27/04/2018 – SERGEY SOLONIN REPORTS 20.12 PCT STAKE IN QIWI PLC AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.50 FROM $19.10; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 130,100 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 5.16 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 462,475 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Coal Res Lp by 39,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 13,800 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 33,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 7,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 2,062 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 25,777 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 713,946 shares stake. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 52,369 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 130,100 shares. 1,556 are held by Loomis Sayles L P. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 348,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 127,204 are held by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 3,986 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. American Grp Inc accumulated 355,844 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tyvor Cap Lc invested in 3.59% or 898,305 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 6.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.