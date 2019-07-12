Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Market Value Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $7.70 Million; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Delphi Management Has Increased Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 118,605 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has declined 21.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 7.26 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SAYS STARTING FROM 3Q’17 NO PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN); 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 27/04/2018 – SERGEY SOLONIN REPORTS 20.12 PCT STAKE IN QIWI PLC AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 10.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,390 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 4.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd holds 0.14% or 33,191 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 60,294 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. 463 are owned by Cap Guardian. Associated Banc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Contravisory Invest Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,122 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 247,340 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.87% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assocs stated it has 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated holds 46,912 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,780 shares. Grimes owns 316,531 shares. Logan Management holds 1.13% or 340,002 shares in its portfolio.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 6,651 shares to 22,731 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,883 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $19.44M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.39% negative EPS growth.

