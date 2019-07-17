Qiwi plc (QIWI) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Contrasting side by side

Since Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc 16 0.00 N/A 0.89 15.29 World Acceptance Corporation 128 2.92 N/A 7.62 17.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qiwi plc and World Acceptance Corporation. World Acceptance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Qiwi plc’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Qiwi plc and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.1% 6.4% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Qiwi plc is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, World Acceptance Corporation has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Qiwi plc and World Acceptance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi plc 0 1 0 2.00 World Acceptance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Qiwi plc’s downside potential currently stands at -5.09% and an $19 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Qiwi plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.73% of Qiwi plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, World Acceptance Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc 0.89% -9.01% -9.25% 6.98% -21.47% -3.54% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year Qiwi plc had bearish trend while World Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors World Acceptance Corporation beats Qiwi plc.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.