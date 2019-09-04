Qiwi plc (QIWI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Qiwi plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Qiwi plc has 0.73% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Qiwi plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.80% 6.40% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Qiwi plc and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc N/A 17 21.65 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Qiwi plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Qiwi plc is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Qiwi plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.44 2.65

The peers have a potential upside of 120.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qiwi plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Qiwi plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qiwi plc are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s peers have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qiwi plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qiwi plc.

Risk and Volatility

Qiwi plc has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Qiwi plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qiwi plc’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Qiwi plc.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.