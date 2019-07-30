QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Forms $38.35 Double Top; Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Stake By $74.07 Million

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) formed double top with $41.03 target or 7.00% above today’s $38.35 share price. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has $8.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 467,888 shares traded. QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) has risen 4.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QGEN News: 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus Gains Endorsement for Latent Tuberculosis Screening in Immigration; 14/03/2018 – Nucleix Announces its Bladder EpiCheck™ Availability on the QIAGEN Rotor-Gene Q Platform; 19/04/2018 – QIAGEN announces European launch of QIAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights; 02/05/2018 – QIAGEN REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Qiagen 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – QIAGEN posts 2017 Annual Report on Its website; 02/05/2018 – QIAGEN 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – QIAGEN NV QIA.DE : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 29 FROM EUR 27

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) stake by 90.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 1.40M shares as Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2.95 million shares with $159.07 million value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Cvs Health Corp (Put) now has $73.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Proshares Tr Ii (Put) (EUO) stake by 81,200 shares to 10,900 valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 115,600 shares and now owns 40,100 shares. Myokardia Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc invested in 0.11% or 9,505 shares. Country National Bank & Trust holds 424,338 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11,068 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 644,845 shares. 9,518 are held by Griffin Asset. Cortland Associate Inc Mo holds 498,396 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.84M shares. M Holdg Securities owns 31,916 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co reported 4,349 shares. 6,100 were accumulated by First Wilshire Securities Mgmt. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 105,968 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Altfest L J And Com owns 863 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.08% or 38,789 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,427 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Analysts await QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. QGEN’s profit will be $81.71M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by QIAGEN N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.