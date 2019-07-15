QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Mueller Industries (MLI) Sentiment Is 1.56

Analysts expect QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. QGEN’s profit would be $77.17 million giving it 29.38 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, QIAGEN N.V.’s analysts see 25.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 207,929 shares traded. QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) has risen 4.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QGEN News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 14/03/2018 – QIAGEN’S QUANTIFERON-TB® GOLD PLUS GAINS ENDORSEMENT FOR LATENT TUBERCULOSIS SCREENING IN IMMIGRATION; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – QIAGEN REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN NET SALES & ADJ EPS; 19/04/2018 – QIAGEN announces European launch of QIAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights; 07/03/2018 – Qiagen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – QIAGEN NV QGEN.O : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 04/04/2018 – HTG- QIAGEN ALSO AGREED TO PAY CO MILESTONE UPTO AMOUNT IN LOW,SINGLE-DIGIT MLN OF DOLLARS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME MILESTONES IN NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 59 sold and reduced their stakes in Mueller Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 51.51 million shares, down from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 55 Increased: 45 New Position: 47.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 131,087 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 2.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MLI’s profit will be $28.89M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 4.25 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 206,263 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.71% invested in the company for 709,969 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.49% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,060 activity.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.