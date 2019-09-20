Qep Resources (QEP) Stake Has Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc; Mayo Investment Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $985,122

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (QEP) by 927.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18M, up from 278,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 1.05 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.89 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluefin Trading reported 18,110 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru reported 64,582 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Independent Invsts Inc has 22,400 shares. Maryland Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 87,917 shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Company reported 32,422 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 235,000 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 71,779 shares. Poplar Forest Lc holds 65,298 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 7,890 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 242,370 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 86,831 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust owns 458,491 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 40,900 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.27% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 67,003 shares. Hightower Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,883 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 138,195 shares. Tt Int reported 0.03% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, E&G Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 10,300 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 2.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 784,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 996,876 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 17,484 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Tig Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 2.80M shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K, worth $20,850 on Friday, August 9. 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 were bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9.

