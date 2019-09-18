Qep Resources (QEP) Holder Portolan Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.91 Million as Stock Value Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Increased Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 558,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 420,822 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 978,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 6.92M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 35,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.43M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9. The insider TRICE DAVID A bought 15,000 shares worth $52,500.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.42M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Citigroup has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 529,408 shares. Tt invested in 0.03% or 50,215 shares. 784,629 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 731,651 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). D E Shaw & Inc reported 6.42M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.31 million are held by Savings Bank Of America De. 30,000 were accumulated by Harvest Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Parametric Lc has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 40,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Portolan Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 420,822 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 541,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyrecar Inc. by 87,793 shares to 733,399 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 177,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 3,409 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust And has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Capital World Investors stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 2,924 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc has invested 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has 19,523 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 392 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 16,048 shares. 2,541 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 25,143 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.31% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 27,092 were reported by United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Llc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,587 shares to 49,235 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 25,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,701 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.