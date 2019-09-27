Qep Resources (QEP) Holder American International Group Has Upped Position; Fpr Partners Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Has Upped by $84.63 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (QEP) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 141,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 613,385 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 471,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 1.60 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 35.22 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297.22 million, up from 24.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 522,865 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co A (NYSE:NYT) by 86,391 shares to 278,145 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,292 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.29% or 1.70M shares. 11.95M are owned by State Street. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 30,831 shares. Alpine Associate Inc accumulated 2.30 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has 33,168 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 138,195 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 535,383 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ls Invest Ltd Llc owns 29,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 250,495 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 94,883 shares. Stifel holds 28,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K also bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares.