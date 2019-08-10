QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP)’s SVP and General Counsel Christopher Woosley Acquired 5000 shares of the Company; Korea Fund (KF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Korea Fund Inc (KF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold equity positions in Korea Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.44 million shares, up from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Korea Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.9% of its portfolio in The Korea Fund, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 120,000 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 476,483 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.03% in the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 617,384 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 6,599 shares traded. The Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. The company has market cap of $134.97 million. LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.03 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Christopher Woosley, the SVP and General Counsel of Qep Resources Inc, obtained 5,000 shares of the company, worth about $20,850 U.S Dollars, totalled based on $4.2 for share. The purchase of shares was made on August 09, 2019 and this act was unveiled in a 4F filing which was filed with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission. This 4F filing is obtainable for free here. This deal decreased his ownership of Qep Resources Inc to 0.10% stock market capitalization or 231,708 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 143,300 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 62,485 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Legal General Pcl has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 462,111 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 39,035 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 21,012 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 429,619 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd reported 69,205 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 3,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 94,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 5,084 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 1.84M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources has $1100 highest and $8.5 lowest target. $9.42’s average target is 125.36% above currents $4.18 stock price. QEP Resources had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21.

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.59M shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500.