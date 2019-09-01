QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Since QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -4.54 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 42 3.96 N/A 2.32 16.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of QEP Resources Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that QEP Resources Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

QEP Resources Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of QEP Resources Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 208.99%. On the other hand, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 39.58% and its average price target is $42.25. The information presented earlier suggests that QEP Resources Inc. looks more robust than EQM Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of QEP Resources Inc. shares and 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 97.5% are EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than QEP Resources Inc.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 10 factors QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.