QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

We are contrasting QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.58 N/A -4.54 0.00 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

Demonstrates QEP Resources Inc. and Enbridge Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QEP Resources Inc. and Enbridge Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

QEP Resources Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Competitively, Enbridge Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of QEP Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, Enbridge Inc. has 9.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Enbridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Enbridge Inc. beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.