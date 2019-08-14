QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.50 N/A -4.54 0.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights QEP Resources Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

QEP Resources Inc. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

QEP Resources Inc.’s average target price is $9.42, while its potential upside is 149.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of QEP Resources Inc. shares and 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares. Insiders held 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance while Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has 13.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.