QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Touches $3.46 Low on Sep, 3; BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (BKHRF) SI Increased By 126.74%

The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $3.22 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.46 share price. This indicates more downside for the $823.18 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $57.62M less. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.59 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) had an increase of 126.74% in short interest. BKHRF’s SI was 587,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 126.74% from 259,200 shares previously. With 411,300 avg volume, 1 days are for BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF)’s short sellers to cover BKHRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $13.58 million. It holds interest in the Matilda Gold project and wet commissioning the Wiluna Gold Plant located in Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Blackham Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Blackham Resources: Washed-Out And Deeply Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2017.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources and Elliott Management Enter Into Cooperation Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for QEP Resources (QEP) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $823.18 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 169,725 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 39,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,021 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 16,959 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 4.39 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 46,169 were reported by Campbell And Company Invest Adviser. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.11M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.16% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Tt holds 300,215 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Mngmt accumulated 0.62% or 2.41 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 61 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.