QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Reaches $4.64 After 7.00% Down Move; Leuthold Group Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Stake

The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 2.05 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., IncThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.08 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QEP worth $75.25 million less.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 72,401 shares with $9.69M value, down from 82,729 last quarter. Universal Health Services Inc. now has $13.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $148.02. About 319,424 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. FBR Capital maintained QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid – NY Post – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRWD, GCI, SKX and QEP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) stake by 4,648 shares to 85,066 valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) stake by 79,792 shares and now owns 165,476 shares. Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.23M for 16.02 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. J.P. Morgan downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Monday, March 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $149 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.