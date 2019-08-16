QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Reaches $3.98 After 8.00% Up Move; Evercore Wealth Management Raised By $1.27 Million Its Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake

The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 1.96 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $947.42M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $4.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QEP worth $75.79 million more.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 18,672 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 209,947 shares with $14.47 million value, up from 191,275 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $1.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 237,679 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 74.68% above currents $38.07 stock price. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy”.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 8,747 shares to 221,291 valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 10,328 shares and now owns 106,235 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Monroe Bancorp & Tru Mi reported 9,669 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 70 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,421 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan owns 21,600 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 198,907 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd invested in 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.20M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 329 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 2,357 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 127 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 9,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Co owns 32,936 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 165,718 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,450 activity. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought 5,000 shares worth $20,850. Shares for $60,600 were bought by Cutt Timothy J..

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources has $1100 highest and $8.5 lowest target. $9.42’s average target is 136.68% above currents $3.98 stock price. QEP Resources had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

