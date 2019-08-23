QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Reaches $3.51 After 7.00% Down Move; Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.33% above currents $107.18 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. See Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $130 New Target: $125 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $128 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.96% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 1.12 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOEThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $834.35 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QEP worth $58.40M less.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 35.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.18. About 118,511 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Longfellow Invest Management Co Lc stated it has 18,000 shares. Cookson Peirce & Incorporated owns 6,810 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 88,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 37,948 were reported by D E Shaw & Co. Stifel Corp invested in 83,919 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Franklin Res Inc invested in 6,210 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested in 2,350 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 555,448 shares. Comerica Bank has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,140 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 54,253 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt holds 1.33% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 52,000 shares. Soros Fund Limited Company holds 83,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE also bought $2.21M worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Wednesday, June 5.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $834.35 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 6,785 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 10,139 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Captrust Fin reported 792 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). E&G L P, Texas-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,436 shares. Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 63,437 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us Inc has 0.05% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 592,614 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 69,205 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bain Credit Lp holds 5.39% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 492,104 shares. 38,000 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation.