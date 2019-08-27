QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Reaches $3.49 After 7.00% Down Move; Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Its First Amern Finl (FAF) Stake

The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 1.60 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $830.78M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QEP worth $58.15M less.

Eaton Vance Management increased First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 21,163 shares as First Amern Finl Corp (FAF)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 684,084 shares with $35.23M value, up from 662,921 last quarter. First Amern Finl Corp now has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 170,863 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $830.78 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 493,381 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 28,060 shares. Alpine Associates holds 0.62% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 1.84M shares. Massachusetts-based Bain Cap Credit Lp has invested 5.39% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.05% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Boston Ptnrs invested in 651,477 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 17.79 million shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.03% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 89,000 shares. 20,345 were reported by James Investment.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,450 activity. Cutt Timothy J. had bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600. $20,850 worth of stock was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 567,457 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 28,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 48,990 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 217,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.7% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP reported 0.13% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 25,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 100 shares. Cibc Markets reported 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Riverhead Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Rwwm invested in 15,417 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 7,134 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Scotia holds 0.03% or 38,374 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability invested in 313 shares.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Itt Inc stake by 166,276 shares to 837,995 valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 287,220 shares and now owns 4.63M shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.