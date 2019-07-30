QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Last Week Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Analysts

Analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 31.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. QEP’s profit would be $7.14M giving it 39.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, QEP Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 6.36M shares traded or 21.61% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP

Among 14 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 26 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $540 target in Thursday, February 7 report. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, February 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $600 target. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 39,232 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 3,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital holds 782,000 shares. 6.83 million are owned by D E Shaw Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Barclays Public Ltd owns 441,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 182,192 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 6,330 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 336 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid – NY Post – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRWD, GCI, SKX and QEP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

The stock increased 3.74% or $29.17 during the last trading session, reaching $809.03. About 960,041 shares traded or 87.10% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: A $400 Target Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 the insider Hartung Jack sold $4.34M.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.43 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 91.25 P/E ratio.