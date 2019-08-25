QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QEP Resources Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have QEP Resources Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.50% -16.40% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares QEP Resources Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for QEP Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

With consensus target price of $11, QEP Resources Inc. has a potential upside of 213.39%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 21.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QEP Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance while QEP Resources Inc.’s competitors have 19.39% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

QEP Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

QEP Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QEP Resources Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.