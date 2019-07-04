Qep Res (QEP) Valuation Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Holding by $5.85 Million; Advisory Services Network Raised Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $319,226

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 29,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 835,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.48 million, up from 6.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.99M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 16,500 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 4.39 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 59,200 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 49,200 shares in its portfolio. 816 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Jericho Cap Asset Management Lp holds 4.29% or 2.30M shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability reported 6 shares stake. Blair William & Company Il owns 238,970 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 1,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,298 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of The West holds 19,753 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amarillo National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.15% or 9,420 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Lc owns 137,584 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: Micron Likes China; General Mills Looks Soggy – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX, EMB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Stock Presents Too Much of a Trading Conundrum – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 4,439 shares to 8,183 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,894 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).