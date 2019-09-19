Qep Res (QEP) Stock Value Declined While Alpine Associates Management Decreased by $810,474 Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Maintains Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 5.05M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1230.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 57,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 62,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. TRICE DAVID A had bought 15,000 shares worth $52,500. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Franklin Inc reported 14,100 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 15,723 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Van Eck Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 2.80M are held by Tig Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Tt reported 0.03% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Creative Planning reported 118,830 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 247,600 shares in its portfolio. 121,079 are held by Federated Inc Pa. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 116,735 shares.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 228,600 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $117.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 839,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

