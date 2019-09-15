Qep Res (QEP) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Cut Its Position by $810,474; As Seaboard (SEB) Valuation Declined, Holder Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 6.39 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 1,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 3,047 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $65.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4288. About 366 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $20,850 were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9. Cutt Timothy J. had bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 584,764 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $248.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 103,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,750 shares to 41,967 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 123,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).