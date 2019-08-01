Qep Res (QEP) Market Valuation Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Conning Inc

Conning Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 10,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 132,741 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 121,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22 million shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 227,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 320,138 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 547,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 5.11 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shares of Whiting Petroleum Drop on Acquisition Rumors – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 179,200 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $338.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 72,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectrus Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 462,111 shares or 0% of the stock. 169,725 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.07% or 133 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Assetmark owns 5,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.29M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 319,597 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 44,068 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 61,800 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 655,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 277,455 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary holds 57,458 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). South Dakota Investment Council holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.32 million shares. Macroview Inv Lc owns 20 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com holds 771,711 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Assets Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bluemountain Mngmt holds 0% or 2,553 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.30 million shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,290 shares. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.76% or 494,410 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.59 million are owned by Sound Shore Ct. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,344 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 51,159 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,897 shares to 797,630 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 262,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,591 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).