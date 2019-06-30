Qep Res (QEP) Market Valuation Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Stake; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $614,250

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 84,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 66.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 278,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 421,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 31.76M shares traded or 610.07% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 978,034 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Founders Fin Secs Lc invested in 2,336 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 20,466 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 84,130 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.78M shares. Zacks Invest invested in 2.48% or 979,339 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Mngmt, California-based fund reported 78,386 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz holds 0.09% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel holds 297,440 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ins Tx has invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa accumulated 17,071 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.66 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 21,012 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsr. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership holds 3.01 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 89,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc reported 30,121 shares stake. James Inv holds 20,345 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 16,958 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Company. Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Oakbrook Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Walthausen & Communications Ltd Liability Com invested 0.85% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 169,725 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt owns 135,597 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 73,820 shares to 94,131 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 183,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.