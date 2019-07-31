Qep Res (QEP) Holder Creative Planning Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $376,278 as Valuation Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 2.39M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 467,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 683,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 7.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 5.34M shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares to 6,838 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Focused Wealth Management owns 80 shares. 181,925 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. Castleark Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has 15,100 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corp holds 1.66% or 63,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 108,799 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 10,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.32% or 716,735 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 26,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grimes owns 0.53% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 130,543 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 11,204 shares. Carroll Fin holds 1,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Offers Human Trafficking Awareness Curriculum To All Employees – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 74,404 shares to 79,404 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Elliott – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRWD, GCI, SKX and QEP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 20,345 shares. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Key Group (Cayman) Limited stated it has 7.32M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Nokomis Lc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Shell Asset has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 25,483 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 69,205 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 47,608 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 169,725 shares. 283,710 were reported by River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,139 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Btg Pactual Asset owns 35,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.23 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.