QCR Holdings (QCRH) to pay $0.06 on Oct 2, 2019; 5 Analysts Bullish London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE)

Among 7 analysts covering London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. London Stock Exchange Group PLC has GBX 8115 highest and GBX 4600 lowest target. GBX 6587.86’s average target is -8.63% below currents GBX 7210 stock price. London Stock Exchange Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) rating on Monday, August 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 7900 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. JP Morgan maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) rating on Wednesday, May 29. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 5850 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 4. HSBC maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Commerzbank maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. See London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5550.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6800.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6340.00 New Target: GBX 8115.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5850.00 New Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5520.00 New Target: GBX 7900.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5400.00 New Target: GBX 7000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5550.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 6800.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

QCR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. QCR Holdings Inc’s current price of $38.43 translates into 0.16% yield. QCR Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 42,655 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 77,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 47,316 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 6,845 shares. American Gru Incorporated holds 9,383 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Charles Schwab reported 79,796 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited invested in 0% or 180,145 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 17,300 shares. 260,040 are held by Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 13,347 shares. Banc Funds Commerce Limited Liability Company invested in 274,261 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 617,092 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. 5,388 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $618.49 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider Ziegler Marie Z. bought $6,510.

The stock increased 0.06% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7210. About 238,146 shares traded. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. The company has market cap of 23.55 billion GBP. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other divisions. It has a 53.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, which is a EuropeÂ’s fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.